Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Rochdale clash

Sheffield Wednesday host Rochdale tomorrow in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Darren Moore being presented with a chance to rotate his squad.

The Owls, who have picked up 10 points from their opening five matches in England’s third-tier, will be prioritising the league but will welcome the cup competitions.

Strengthening his options massively during the summer, Moore now has excellent levels of competition throughout the squad and he will be hoping that this will only benefit them as the season progresses.

Issuing an injury update ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with the League Two outfit, Moore addressed the situations of Jack Hunt and Michael Smith and told Yorkshire Live: “He (Hunt) has been ill,” he said post-match. “He has had antibiotics. His levels have been depleted with the throat infection. We have to build him back up. We will assess him on Monday. He (Smith) probably won’t feature against Rochdale. I would rather give him some volume next week.”

The verdict

Moore may be slightly frustrated that Smith needs a little bit more time because the EFL Cup would have been the perfect opportunity for the former Rotherham United man to regain match fitness.

Whilst competition levels are high, Sheffield Wednesday will be wanting to welcome the pair back sooner rather than later.

It is not only the on-field attributes that the pair bring, it is also the leadership and work rate that the experienced duo will bring when they return.

With the games coming thick and fast at the moment, Moore will not want to be rushing the pair back to full fitness, especially when he has more than capable options in their absence.