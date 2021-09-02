Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore would have been hoping his side would go into the international break not only unbeaten but without conceding a goal – but Morecambe had other ideas.

The plucky Shrimps, who were pre-season favourites for relegation straight back to League Two, sprung a shock on the Owls at the Mazuma Stadium with a 1-0 victory against Wednesday.

It was a self-inflicted defeat as well for Moore’s side with Dennis Adeniran putting the ball into his own goal in the second half, but they had plenty of chances to extend their unbeaten run in League One to five matches.

There were a few senior players missing for that encounter – namely Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson who have already appeared this season but their absence in Lancashire meant that Liam Palmer had to slot into the middle of defence.

Dunkley picked up a knock in the Yorkshire derby victory over Rotherham United whilst Hutchinson has missed multiple matches with an achilles injury – but both are set to return to training next week with a view to returning to Moore’s line-up after the international break is over.

“Chey and Sam will be back in full training on Monday,” Moore said, per YorkshireLive.

“We expect the whole group to be available and training as one on Monday.”

That also means that winger Olamide Shodipo should be available to make his league debut in the near future having suffered from a hamstring issue since early August, but one player who will be missing for a period is Massimo Luongo.

The Australian is another player who has picked up a hamstring injury but Moore has confirmed that his absence will only be ‘weeks’ and not months.

The Verdict

Wednesday’s loss at Morecambe can’t solely be put down to the fact that they didn’t have a recognised centre-back pairing, but it probably didn’t help matters.

But the good thing is that Moore will have pretty much a full squad to choose from after the international break, minus Luongo and Josh Windass who is still yet to heal from hamstring surgery.

It’s going to be a tough call for Moore to make as he has strength in depth in most areas of the pitch, but naturally injuries will occur due to the thick and fast nature of the EFL campaign.

It is good news mostly though for the Owls who will be looking to bounce back from disappointment when the international break is over.