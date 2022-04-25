Darren Moore provides Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Fleetwood Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 1-0 defeat to fellow League One play-off chasers Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, with the Chairboys subsequently leapfrogging the Owls into the all-important sixth place.

Jordan Obita’s 62nd minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Adams Park, condemning the Yorkshire club to their first defeat in their last nine matches.

The Owls will be hoping that they can take full advantage of the game in hand they play tomorrow evening against Fleetwood Town, with Sheffield Wednesday possessing an immediate opportunity to put things right.

Providing an injury update to Yorkshire Live ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Lancashire, Darren Moore has said: “Jack Hunt was rested against Wycombe because there’s a lot of games.

“He’ll come back into contention for Tuesday and we’ll get ready again.

“Lewis Gibson missed out against Wycombe because of the five loans rule and that’s the first time this season that’s happened – I had to concentrate on that one to make sure we didn’t put him down as a sixth one so that was the only reason he missed out.

“He’s fine, Jack Hunt will be fine so they’ll both be in contention for Fleetwood on Tuesday.”

Moore also addressed the situations of Josh Windass and Dennis Adeniran: “We’ll probably have a look at Josh Windass and see. He’s been in and around training so we’ll see where he’s at. Josh won’t start but we’ll have a look in terms of contention for the squad.

“Dennis Adeniran will be another one too, depending on how the group are after Wycombe and how they recover – we’ll have a look at those going forward.”

The verdict

Now at the crunch end of the season, tomorrow’s clash becomes a massive game for the Owls, knowing that a win could take them back to fourth.

In what is set to be an extremely competitive end to the campaign, only one point split fourth from seventh, with the Owls hoping that they go into the last day of the season in the ascendancy.

The fact that Windass could be back would be a massive boost for Moore’s side, which could be a major positive if they are to secure a play-off place.

Moore will be eyeing a response when Fleetwood make the trip to Yorkshire tomorrow, with the Owls knowing that they could still move up to fourth with a draw.