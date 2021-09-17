Darren Moore provides progress report on injured Sheffield Wednesday duo

Darren Moore has confirmed that senior Sheffield Wednesday pair Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass remain on the sidelines – but the latter is showing promise in his work on the training ground.

After being on the bench for the first three League One matches, Luongo played all 90 minutes of Wednesday’s 2-0 away success against Rotherham United but suffered a hamstring injury soon after.

Moore confirmed a few weeks ago that it’s not a long-term problem for the Australian and in that time period he’s been linked with a move back home to Perth Glory.

Windass meanwhile has also suffered from a hamstring injury, but his was much more severe after pulling up in a pre-season game and he had to go under the knife to correct the problem two months ago.

24 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Jimmy Trotter made how many appearances for Sheffield Wednesday? 159 162 154 177

A clip of Windass back at the training ground was published by the Owls media team on Twitter a few weeks ago but he’s still some way off making it back onto the pitch at Hillsborough – Moore though has given an update on both players with a more in-depth look at how Windass is getting on.

“Massimo and Josh are still out injured,” Moore revealed in the pre-Shrewsbury Town press conference, per YorkshireLive’s blog (September 17, 2:10pm).

“Josh has stepped up his programme a little bit more.

“They are making slow progress.

“I don’t want to put a time-scale on it. It all depends on how their bodies heal and how they feel physically strong.

“It is good to see them back and making slow progress.”

The Verdict

Windass has previously aimed for the end of October for his return, and it seems like he’s on track to make that with it being around six weeks away.

Wednesday haven’t exactly been short of goals this season so far but his addition to an already stacked front-line will not only be a good thing for their chances of results but it will give Moore a selection headache.

The Owls have plenty of forward options to select from but on the strength of his form in the Championship last season, a fully-fit Windass walks straight into Moore’s line-up.

What position he plays in though remains to be seen as he’s a highly-versatile attacker, but Moore has time on his side to make a decision on that front and if Windass continues his progress then it may only be a month or so until Wednesday fans get to see him in action once again.