Darren Moore provides positive Sheffield Wednesday injury update following victory over Burton Albion

Darren Moore has revealed that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lee Gregory will return to training this week, in conversation with Yorkshire Live.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, has missed the Owls’ last six League One outings, with the young midfielder hobbling off midway through a clash with Morecambe at the start of February.

Gregory has been missing for a slightly longer amount of time, with the experienced forward missing the last eight matches for the Yorkshire club.

Both players have been integral first-teamers this season, so it is expected that it will be a big boost when they are back available with the Owls continuing to chase down an immediate return to the Championship.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the aforementioned duo’s current situations, Moore said: “I think Fizz (Dele-Bashiru) will be back in training, and Lee Gregory will be back in training. So hopefully those two will be back so we can get some volume into them and get them up and running.

“They’re ready now, but when they’re back in training we’ll see what sort of condition they’re in. (Playing again) depends on what condition they’re in.

“I’ll look over the next few days, then we’ll make an assessment. I don’t want to put too much on them. They’ve been doing some incredible work with the sports science department, and now they’ll get back in the group.”

The verdict

Whilst the injury problems have not really eased, Sheffield Wednesday have found a win to keep on winning recently, entering the play-off positions as a result.

When the pair are fully re-integrated back into the squad, then the competition levels within the squad will be bolstered even more.

This can only be a good thing as the Owls look to secure an immediate return to the Championship, with the Yorkshire club starting to show good form at the right time.

Gregory has been a key source of goals this season, whilst his experience will prove invaluable in what remains of the season.

Dele-Bashiru has the creativity and excitement to unlock defences, traits that could come in handy as they try to break teams down who could be more resilient heading into the concluding stages of the season.