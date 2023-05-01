Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is hoping he has two more players available for the final part of the season.

The Owls made it three wins in a row at the weekend as they beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0, with striker Michael Smith bagging a hat-trick.

The win on Saturday wasn't enough to stop Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle from clinching top two spots, meaning Sheffield Wednesday have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Ipswich dispatched Exeter City 6-0 at Portman Road, while Plymouth claimed a 1-0 win over Burton Albion, which meant both secured automatic promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday receive injury boost

Wednesday are now preparing to face Derby County on the final day of the season, a game that could potentially happen a week later in the play-offs.

It is still uncertain who Wednesday can face in the two-legged play-off semi-final, with Derby, Bolton Wanderers, and Peterborough still vying for positions, with the Trotters the only side to have confirmed their play-off spot.

Moore was able to welcome back striker Josh Windass for the game against Shrewsbury, and now the Wednesday manager could receive another injury boost this weekend.

Defenders Reece James and Jack Hunt have been on the sidelines for a while, with James out since Easter Monday and Hunt not playing since late March, but the Owls boss has now provided an update on their return.

He told Yorkshire Live: “The two that are (on the way back) is Reece James and Jack Hunt. So we'll see how this week goes really.

"It almost seems as the weeks go by that one or two are coming back and where we are, and at this stage and what we're faced with, it's welcome for us.

"It's great that we've got one or two back off the treatment table, with Icky (Michael Ihiekwe) and Josh Windass both coming back and over the next week or ten days we might get one or two more back which is what we want."

This could be a timely boost for Moore and his side. Injuries have hampered them in recent weeks and are in part to blame for their recent drop-off, which has meant they've missed out on the top two.

If they can go into the play-offs with close to a full-strength XI, there will not be many teams on their day that can stop Wednesday from going all the way.