Darren Moore provides insight into Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of player contract agreement

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that the club are continuing to hold talks with midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru about a new contract with the club.

Dele-Bashiru joined the Owls from Manchester City as a 19-year-old back in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals, with his performances attracting attention from the Championship over the summer.

Blackpool were reported to have made multiple bids for the now 21-year-old, although Wednesday held their ground to ensure Dele-Bashiru remains at Hillsborough.

However, the midfielder is now into the final year of his contract with the Owls, meaning he could leave them for free as things stand at the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, that is something that the League One side are still working to rectify with a new deal, judging by these latest comments from Moore.

Providing an update on talks over a new contract for Dele-Bashiru, the Wednesday boss told The Sheffield Star: “At the moment talks are there, but on a bit of a hold – I’ve left it to one or two others to pick it up, which they’re doing.

“The important thing for myself and Fizz is to make sure that we stay focused on the training. I thought his role the other night was really good.”

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that this will be something of a welcome update for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion.

It would be a major blow for the Owls if they were to lose a player with the potential and ability of Dele-Bashiru, especially if he goes for free when his contract expires in the summer.

As a result, it should be encouraging that the club are now working to address that, and it would be a welcome statement of intent if they were to get it done, amid those links with the Championship.

Indeed, given their strong start to the League One season, and the fact he should know he can be a key player in this side, there does seem to be incentive for Dele-Bashiru to put pen to paper on that deal too.