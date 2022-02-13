Darren Moore provides injury update on Sheffield Wednesday player

Darren Moore is confident that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing doesn’t have a serious injury, even though he had to come off in the defeat to Rotherham today.

The 29-year-old started for the Owls and he was a constant threat throughout, causing the visitors plenty of problems with his pace and power. However, he spurned the opportunities that came his way, including a one-on-one that would’ve brought Wednesday level.

Mendez-Laing was replaced in the 82nd minute, appearing in discomfort as he went off. But, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore offered a somewhat positive update on the player, as he explained he didn’t want to take chances with the former Wolves man who felt something.

“I am pleased with him. He said he just felt tight. We didn’t risk keeping him on. We did the right thing to get him off.”

That will be a major relief for Moore, as Wednesday are preparing to embark on a very busy period as they look to push into the play-off places.

Wednesday are back in action in the week as they take on Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough.

The verdict

This is good news for Wednesday fans as whilst Mendez-Laing can be frustrating at times, he is a constant threat with his pace, power and ability to run at the opposition defence.

With so many games left this season, Moore is right not to take any risk, as he will want the ex-Cardiff winger to have a big role to play in the coming months.

Now, you would imagine it will be a case of waiting and seeing the extent of the injury, but the boss will hope to be able to call on Mendez-Laing in the week.

