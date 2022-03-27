Darren Moore provides injury update on Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Olamide Shodipo will step up his recovery from injury this week.

The 24-year-old winger joined the Owls from Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan, but his campaign has been disrupted by injury, the latest of which was a hamstring injury he suffered earlier this year.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore gave an update on Shodipo as he revealed the player could be in contention to feature against Wimbledon next weekend.

“We will get Olamide Shodipo back in this week. We think he could be 50/50 for next Saturday. We would like him back because he is a player that can create something from nothing.

“He will train this week and may have an in-house game. If he plays 60 to 65 minutes in that, he may be available for next week as long as he shows no reaction.”

A 4-1 victory against Cheltenham yesterday means the Owls are now sixth in the League One table as they push for an instant return to the Championship.

The verdict

It looked a good bit of business from Wednesday when they brought Shodipo in because he is a good player at this level and brings pace and quality to the team.

So, it’s a real shame that he hasn’t been able to get a consistent run in the team due to the injuries he has had.

But, he could still have a big role to play in the run-in, and whilst Wednesday are flying high right now, welcoming Shodipo back gives them another useful option over the next few months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.