Darren Moore provides injury update on Sheffield Wednesday January addition

Darren Moore has revealed that Tyreece John-Jules is making progress in his recovery from injury, in conversation with The Sheffield Star, however, the Owls boss remains unsure if the 21-year-old will play before the season is up.

The exciting attacker arrived at Hillsborough during the latter stages of the transfer window, after he had struggled to see much game time with Blackpool in the higher division.

John-Jules, who is on loan from Arsenal, has featured just the one time for the Owls since arriving in Yorkshire and it remains to be seen how much football he will play for the League One outfit.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about John-Jules’ injury, Moore said: “We saw Tyreece last week before going back to Arsenal. He’s back on the treadmill and from there he’ll go out onto the grass. We still think he’s weeks away. It’s 50/50 – but if we do see him again it’ll be right towards the end of the season. Every precaution is being taken.

“He’ll definitely be more towards the end of the season, along with Dennis, they’ll be towards the end of the season. We’ve got three-game weeks coming up before the end of the season but it’s great to have players back. I want to keep the squad together.”

The verdict

John Jules’ situation is frustrating for all involved, with the young attacker expected to play a big part in helping Wednesday to try and secure an immediate return to the Championship.

The 21-year-old himself struggled for many minutes at Blackpool, with the January move to Sheffield Wednesday appearing to provide him with another chance.

The positive that the club and John-Jules will be taking from this right now is that he is making progress and is back on the treadmill, so all will be hoping that a return can be made before the season is up, with Darren Moore knowing from experience what he can bring to a side.