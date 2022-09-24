Darren Moore provides injury update on influential Sheffield Wednesday man after Wycombe win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that Barry Bannan was taken off after picking up a ‘knock’ late on in the 3-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

The midfielder was at his influential best once again for the Owls, scoring the second goal for the side with a close range finish, with his passing once again impressive throughout in what was a good performance from Wednesday.

Therefore, the only real negative on the day was Bannan’s issue, and Moore gave an update on his skipper when speaking to Yorkshire Live after the match.

“He picked up a little knock. We will assess him in the next 24 hours.”

This will obviously be one for Wednesday to monitor in the coming days as Moore will be desperate to have the Scotsman back out when the team take on Port Vale away from home next weekend.

The victory over the Chairboys today saw Moore’s men move up to third in the table, although many of their fellow promotion rivals do have a game in hand.

The verdict

The Wednesday squad is packed full of quality but there’s no denying that Bannan is still the standout player at Hillsborough.

As he showed today, he has that extra bit of quality on the ball that can help the Owls control the tempo and create chances.

Pleasingly, it doesn’t appear to be a major issue, but it’s simply a case of waiting for further updates and all connected to Wednesday will hope Bannan is ready to lead the side out next week at Vale Park.

