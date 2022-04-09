Darren Moore provides fitness update on key player at Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore has utilised his luxuriously deep squad for League One level impressively in the last few months and has the Owls on the cusp of a play-off finish as a result.

Wednesday have brought in a lot of attacking players over the course of the season with some experiencing very little game time due to injuries and the intense competition for places at Hillsborough.

After being a standout player in the Championship last term, Josh Windass has endured a very challenging campaign on the treatment table but could return to make some decisive contributions in the crunch encounters to come.

Moore provided an update on his injury recovery when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “With Josh Windass, he will be a bit longer.

“He is making good progress, we think he is still probably another week to ten days before he is back into training and we’ll assess him from there.

“We have to make sure he is right.”

It is difficult to see where Windass would fit in with the current system Moore is deploying, but to have a player of his quality available for selection would be a huge boost for any League One club.

The 28-year-old has scored four and assisted one despite only managing three league starts this season, and would be a huge player if he can be fully fit for the play-offs.

The Verdict

Moore’s comments suggest that Windass will not be available in the final stretch of league games.

The impressive trio of Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo and George Byers should be able to steer the Owls safely into the top six in the meantime, to allow Windass to return from the fringes in the play-offs.

After such a long time out it is important that Wednesday are cautious in phasing Windass back into the side, they cannot afford to throw him in too soon for him to pick up another long term injury, which is threatening the future of his career at this point.

Wednesday have the talent in the squad to win promotion even if Windass plays no further part on the pitch.