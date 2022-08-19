Darren Moore provides early team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash v Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday are looking ahead to a big season this year after failing to gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season.

The Owls had a decent start to the season drawing their opening game of the season before picking up two wins in their next clashes.

However, they came away from Portsmouth with their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night.

The squad did have some gaps with Josh Windass and Barry Bannan missing out through injury. With Windass already having a goal and two assists under his belt this season, this was a felt absence in the squad.

This weekend Darren Moore’s side travel to Bolton which should be a tough game with Wanderers also looking towards the top of the table this year.

However, Wednesday fans will be pleased to hear they should be back in good shape with Moore providing a positive update on the two injured men.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media, the boss confirmed that both Windass and Bannan will be available for selection against Bolton as he said: “Josh and Baz are good to go. Both have trained well.”

With the Owls eager to get back to winning ways, especially against a competitive team, we will no doubt see these players involved in the action this weekend.

The Verdict:

This is really positive news for Wednesday and will be welcomed by fans no doubt. Whilst the absence of these players was not the reason for the team losing midweek, their absence was certainly felt in the side.

Therefore, having the club’s captain back as well as someone who has provided going forward this season back in the side will only help the team in what should be a tough game.

Darren Moore will be glad to have the section options there and it does provide him that little bit more depth in the squad to be more adaptable if he needs to be against Wanderers.

As experienced players, both Windass and Bannan will be keen to be part of the side and contribute to the side’s efforts in the hope of three points.