Darren Moore provides early Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Cheltenham clash

Despite their best efforts, Sheffield Wednesday faced defeat last night as they were downed 2-1 by top of the table Plymouth Argyle away from home.

The Pilgrims took the lead in the third minute before Liam Palmer equalised just four minutes after.

However, a 91st minute winner from Plymouth’s Sam Cosgrove was a bitter pill to swallow for the Owls.

To add salt to the wound, Reece James had to be withdrawn at half-time through injury and when asked whether that could be a serious injury, Darren Moore told The Yorkshire Post: “We will have to assess him in the morning, in terms of what it is. We are not sure if it is the thigh of the groin.

“It’s too soon to say.”

Whilst this isn’t the news fans will have wanted to hear, the boss was able to provide a more positive update when it came to George Byers for Saturday’s game with Cheltenham as he confirmed: “From the game on Saturday, he was really sorry in his hamstring area so we didn’t take the risk.

“He trained yesterday and didn’t complete it, so with that in mind we couldn’t risk him. Hopefully by us not risking him, he will be okay for Saturday.

“We will asses George over the next couple of days and see if he can get training. We will look towards him for Saturday.”

The Verdict:

Although losing to top of the table isn’t the biggest loss, for a side that is looking for promotion to the Championship this season, it will be vital for his side to bounce back with a result this weekend.

That being said, the unknown injury to Reece James won’t be filling fans with much confidence whilst Darren Moore will have to start thinking about his line-up.

It could be good news regarding Byers though so fans will be hoping he has a positive week and will be available to come on and make a difference for the Owls.