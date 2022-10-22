Darren Moore provides concerning Sheffield Wednesday injury update after Lincoln draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted he is ‘worried’ about the knee injury that forced Ben Heneghan off in the draw at Lincoln City today.

The centre-back arrived at Hillsborough in the summer after impressing with Wimbledon in recent years, and he has established himself as a reliable figure in defence this season.

Therefore, it was not good news for the Owls when the 29-year-old went off against the Imps with 20 minutes to go.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore was concerned by the setback, although the full extent of the injury won’t be known for a few days.

“He is my worry at the moment. It doesn’t look good. We will have to wait and see. I am worried about it. It was a coming together with the players. It is too early to say. It is something around his knee.”

The Owls are ready to embark on a busy period, with the next game against Bristol Rovers in the week.

Dominic Iorfa was an unused substitute today and would appear to be the natural replacement if Heneghan is out for a lengthy period.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

This is obviously a worry because with a knee injury you are always fearing the worst and it could be a long one.

Of course, we shouldn’t speculate though and they won’t determine how bad the issue is for another day or two at least, so all connected to the Owls will be hoping for good news.

The one positive is that Wednesday do have a good squad, so Moore will still feel his side are capable of coping as they push for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.