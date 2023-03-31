Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore wouldn’t rule George Byers out for the rest of the season, but he admitted they need to see ‘significant improvement’ for him to feature.

What is George Byers' injury?

A muscle problem forced the midfielder off in the win at Portsmouth on March 11, with Byers yet to play for the Owls since. And, he has been missed, as Wednesday have not won the four subsequent games, and they’re now firmly in a battle to win automatic promotion this season.

Having scored six goals in 24 appearances, and impressed with his all-round game, Byers has established himself as a key player under Moore. However, speaking to the Sheffield Star ahead of the home game against Lincoln City on Saturday, the Owls chief gave a concerning update on the Scotsman.

“What George has got is a muscle injury and unless we see significant improvement – and we’re looking for that, we’re giving him certain treatments – but unless we get that, he’s longer than the others. I’m focusing on the others rather than George.

“Look, we’re still hopeful with him. He is responding well, but we’re aware of the injury he suffered at Portsmouth, we didn’t think it was as bad as what it was. Going for a second look, we think there was something hidden in there that we’re trying to determine.”

There was mixed news on the injury front overall, as Jack Hunt is set for a spell out, and Josh Windass is still missing for the visit of the Imps. But, Michael Ihiekwe is closing in on a return, whilst Dominic Iorfa is available after going off in the draw at Cheltenham in the week.

That result means the Yorkshire side are just four points ahead of Ipswich Town, but the Tractor Boys do have a game in hand, as it promises to be a tense end to the campaign.

The verdict

This is hugely frustrating news for Byers, as he will be desperate to get back out on the pitch, and it’s the same feeling for Wednesday, as they know just how good the midfielder is at this level.

Clearly, the lack of clarity on the problem is a concern, and Moore is going to be hoping that there is more positive news from the assessments coming up.

In the meantime, it can’t be used as an excuse for Wednesday. Even though Byers is a quality player, they have a lot of ability within the squad, and they shouldn’t be going four games without a win at this level, so they will be desperate to put things right against Lincoln.