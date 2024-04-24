Highlights Darren Moore commits to leading Port Vale's rebuild after relegation, emphasizing the importance of young players.

Port Vale boss Darren Moore has pledged his future to the club following their relegation to League Two.

Moore, who took over from Andy Crosby in February, has presided over a dismal run of form, picking up just two wins and a total of nine points from his sixteen games in charge.

Vale were finally consigned to the bottom tier following Saturday's 2-0 defeat away at Bolton Wanderers, but Moore spoke after the game about how the players were "hurting" and that he intended to be part of what he called "the big rebuild".

Moore talks up youngsters - now he must play them

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke straight after the match, Moore said: "The one consistent that's been really good at the football club has been the emergence of young players.

"When you look at Planty (James Plant), Rhys (Walters), Jack (Shorrock), and Baylee (Dipepa), they're the one consistent over the course of the season - they've been the one bright hope really, and they can feel they've accounted themselves well."

While Walters (18) started the game, and Shorrock (16) and Dipepa (17) finished the game, supporters will hope that Moore plays the youngsters in the final game of the season at home to Cambridge United on Saturday.

It seems there is little point giving the supposed experienced campaigners a final run out when they could be moved out of the club in the following days when there are youngsters who have impressed when given the chance.

Indeed, Vale's brightest moments this season have all come from younger players, including the loan signings of Ollie Arblaster from Sheffield United and Alfie Devine from Tottenham Hotspur, but if a rebuild is coming then Vale must sign experienced players on a permanent basis to supplement their young starlets, not sign more inexperience on loan.

Cambridge match vital for fan faith

When speaking about "the big rebuild" that needs to take place if Vale are to find success in League Two, Moore said: "The biggest thing for us now is to galvanise and get together and start the rebuilding process for next season.

"We've got one more game at home and they will continue fighting and battling - if anything for their self-pride."

Although already relegated Vale Park can expect to host upwards of 5,000 fans for their final match of the season and supporters will expect to see maximum effort from the 11 players on the pitch in a show of desire ahead of their next campaign.

Moore added: "You can hear a pin drop in the dressing room. It's a real sad day but as I said to them my job is to start the rebuilding process here."

In a season that has yielded just six home wins and has seen supporter protests and persistent calls for managers, directors of football and even the owner to go, it would be nice for fans to have something to cheer in the final game.

Summer business crucial if Moore is to be successful

Moore confirmed he would be staying at Port Vale, saying: "I'm definitely here for this rebuild. I'm here for the club. I'm energised, the club's a fantastic club and we've got wonderful owners, we've got a wonderful fan base.

"We have to align what's around the football club with what's on the football pitch. It's a big rebuild, let's not kid ourselves."

Supporters are split on Moore, who has a terrible record since taking over at Vale Park. His record at Huddersfield Town before was also shocking, leaving some fans questioning the appointment.

Darren Moore's managerial record (Transfermarkt) Club From To P W D L Win % West Bromwich Albion 2 April 2018 9 March 2019 48 23 13 12 47.92 Doncaster Rovers 10 July 2019 1 March 2021 78 35 15 28 44.87 Sheffield Wednesday 1 March 2021 19 June 2023 129 66 34 29 51.16 Huddersfield Town 21 September 2023 29 January 2024 23 3 11 9 13.04 Port Vale 13 February 2024 present 16 2 3 11 12.50

However, he hasn't had a say on any player in the Port Vale squad, and many fans are eagerly awaiting the club's retained list to see who Moore is prepared to work with as part of the rebuild.

Players such as Ben Garrity, Ethan Chislett and Connor Ripley are key if Vale are to find an instant return to League One, while Moore will need to prove he can attract a different calibre of player if he is to be successful.

First things first, however, a strong showing on the final day is vital to helping fans keep the faith.