Port Vale are currently flying in League Two and sit top of the table after 12 games, courtesy of an unbeaten run which stretches back all the way to August.

Darren Moore's side have also won four of their last five games, including a victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County, as well as wins over play-off chasers Fleetwood Town and MK Dons.

The Vale Park outfit are performing particularly well in attack, and have already scored 19 goals, while forwards Jayden Stockley and Ethan Chislett have scored three each.

Moore first took charge of Vale back in February, and oversaw last season's relegation from League One to League Two, but the West Midlands side now seem in contention to bounce back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

League Two standings 21/10 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Port Vale 12 6 24 2 Doncaster 12 4 23 3 Walsall 11 10 22 4 Notts County 12 9 22 5 Bradford 12 6 21 6 Gillingham 12 5 19 7 Barrow 12 4 19

Moore remains level-headed about Vale's promotion chances

The Vale boss told the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast: "We've had to regroup really, really quickly.

"It's never easy when you've suffered a relegation to quickly turn that round and be in the hunt for promotion.

"But what you're trying to do is build that level of consistency and understanding, and a methodology of how we work in terms of on a daily basis, in order to try and get better.

"We're still in that process, but we have made a solid start.

"If you're looking at the first 10 games, it's been solid enough.

"Am I happy with the progress over those ten games?

"Yes.

"Am I satisfied?

"No, because I know that there's more work to continue to do, so we'll continue to work towards that.

"The opportunity is there (for promotion) but we'll be saying that, alongside 23 other clubs in the division, that the opportunity is there, so we're no different to any other club.

"What we do understand here is we're on our own journey and our own pathway and there's many hurdles to overcome, and we understand that there's going to be one or two bumps in the road.

"We understand that's the nature of a football season.

"I think the big thing for us is trying to find a consistency in our performance, it's trying to find a consistency in the day-to-day running of the football club, and continue that.

"And when we do hit those bumps in the roads, it's how we respond to those, together as a football club, in order to keep that, and find that level of consistency that's pushing people to want to do better and perform better.

"And as a football club, that's where we are, and that's been the message at the football club at the start really, how can we continue to get better, and we're doing that at the moment.

"But we know that there's so much more ahead of us, there's challenges ahead of us that we'll face together."

Moore's attitude must please Vale fans

While Vale have come out of the blocks in League Two incredibly well, and have suffered just two defeats in 12 games so far, Moore is not getting ahead of himself and remains a calm and composed figure.

This will please the Vale Park faithful, who will believe that Moore is the right man to earn their side promotion, not only due to the fact that he won the League One play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday back in 2023, but also due to the fact that he appears to have the ability to keep his composure amid a League Two season which could be full of twists and turns.