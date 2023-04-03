Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he believes that his side will need to be more potent from set-pieces as they aim to secure promotion to the Championship.

Only two defenders have scored directly from a set-piece this season (Aden Flint and Mark McGuinness) for the Owls who have recently experienced a worrying dip in form.

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers, Wednesday would have been hoping to secure victories in their clashes with Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

However, the Owls instead had to produce a comeback in the second-half of their meeting with the Robins to rescue a point in this fixture before being forced to settle for a draw in last Saturday's showdown with the Imps.

After Michael Smith opened the scoring for Wednesday at Hillsborough, Daniel Mandroiu levelled proceedings for Cheltenham in the 28th minute.

Despite recording 21 shots and having 66% of the ball in this fixture, the Owls were unable to find a winning goal.

While Wednesday did climb to the top of the League One standings as a result of this draw, they have played one game more than their promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Both of these sides will move above the Owls if they win their respective games in hand.

What area does Moore believe that Wednesday need to improve upon in the race for promotion?

Following his side's latest outing in League One, Moore has identified an area which he believes the Owls need to improve upon.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss said: "Our recruitment in the summer addressed that.

"I wanted to address the situation from last year with conceding more than 30-odd crosses from either set-plays or crosses.

"This season up until this point we've conceded maybe once from a first-time contact which is exceptional.

"But on the flipside, yes we certainly want to score more from set-pieces due to the height of the team and how powerful we are.

"We're a big team and we should be capitalising more on that.

"We need to keep putting the balls in those areas because we need to be scoring more."

Can Wednesday overcome their blip to claim a top-two finish in League One?

The Owls' poor run of form has come at a bad time for the club as they are not carrying any momentum heading into what is a crucial stage of the season.

By addressing this aforementioned issue and claiming a crucial victory over Oxford United on Friday, Wednesday may be able to get their promotion bid back on track.

However, a failure to convert opportunities from set-pieces could play a role in the Owls dropping more points which will provide Ipswich and Plymouth the opportunity to steal a march on them in their battle for a top-two finish.

Having suffered a defeat in the play-offs last year, Wednesday will be desperate to avoid the prospect of playing in this competition again in May.