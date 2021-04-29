Darren Moore pens message to Sheffield Wednesday fans following illness battle

It’s safe to say that the last two months haven’t been the easiest time of Darren Moore’s career in football.

Moore swapped League One Doncaster Rovers for a relegation battle with Sheffield Wednesday in the division above, and he wasn’t able to get an immediate tune out of the Owls players as they slumped to three straight defeats.

Just when things started to look up for Moore with a victory over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell, personal disaster struck as a positive COVID test forced the 47-year-old away from the dugout.

And just as he returned to the touchline for the loss to Swansea a few weeks ago, Moore was forced away again as he was diagnosed with pneumonia, an illness which saw blood clots develop on his lungs.

It’s unlikely that Moore will be back managing fully this season as he continues to recover, but he has penned a message to Wednesday supporters thanking them for well-wishes.

“I would like to say a big, big thank you for the unbelievable support I have received. I have been overwhelmed and touched by the love,” said Moore, per Wednesday’s official website.

“I can tell you that all the messages sent to me personally, through the club and posted online have been such a big tonic.

“From other football clubs and managers, players and staff, supporters, the media – there has been no stone unturned. I’ve had so many nice messages from people outside of football as well.

“If you are an individual or an organisation who has shown your support, thank you, because this has rocked my world.”

The Verdict

It is good news that it sounds like Moore is getting better, but it will be a big blow that he won’t be on the touchline for the crunch clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Moore’s unfortunate circumstances will have been a major hindrance to the fortunes of Wednesday on the pitch recently but some things are bigger than football.

The most important thing is Moore’s health is improving, and whatever division the Owls will be in next season he will be back on the touchline in August 2021.