Darren Moore outlines Sheffield Wednesday challenge in promotion race

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has set his side the target of two points a game as they look to win promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Owls reached the play-offs in the previous campaign before losing to Sunderland over two legs, in what was a very competitive division.

Now, the challenge is to improve, and it’s been a good start, with Wednesday sitting fourth having picked up 17 points from their opening nine fixtures.

Yet, speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of today’s game against Wycombe, Moore made it clear that he wants that bit more from his side as they look to last the distance and avoid the lottery of the play-offs.

“The law of averages have shown over the course of the season that two points per game would be enough. We have to continue to perform and be ultra competitive.

“We have to consistently do that. Remember seven teams last season amassed over 80 points last season so it shows the level of the league and the consistency of the teams.”

The verdict

Moore is right to point to the high points totals that sides picked up last season as it shows that you can’t afford to let your standards slip.

That’s the message he’s trying to get across here and the players will be aware of just how tough it’s going to be to win automatic promotion.

Pleasingly for the Wednesday fans, they’ve had a good start to the season but it’s about trying to maintain the pace with the top two, starting with a win against Wycombe.

