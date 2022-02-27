Darren Moore outlines Sheffield Wednesday ambitions as good form continues

Darren Moore has explained how he is working on changing the ‘culture’ at Sheffield Wednesday as they moved into the top six with a win over Charlton Athletic yesterday.

The 2-0 success means the Owls have now won six of their last seven games, and they are well positioned to secure a play-off place at least as they chase an immediate return to the Championship.

However, whilst Moore is obviously targeting promotion this season, he explained to Yorkshire Live that he has worked on changing the mentality at Hillsborough after a tough few years for the club.

“The big thing for me is about building a culture at the football club. We were speaking last week about it being six years since the club came back from losing a game [to win from behind away from home]. A club of Sheffield Wednesday’s size and ilk? I’m dumbfounded and baffled by that.

“We have tried to build a competitive team this season build that connection back with the fans. It was a broken club here and we still have work to do, but it’s down to everybody. We want unity, we want oneness, we want togetherness and you get that from performances like that.”

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This is a good message from Moore and it highlights just how much work he had to do when he arrived at Wednesday because the club were in a mess.

Of course, he knows there still more to do, but the fact is that after a mixed start, the Owls are now on the right track under the boss and they’re firmly in the hunt for promotion.

The focus will now be on the next game, with Burton Albion making the trip to Yorkshire in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.