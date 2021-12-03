Darren Moore outlines key Sheffield Wednesday wish as December schedule looms

Sheffield Wednesday’s resurgence has been one of the most eye-catching storylines in the EFL in the last month or so.

Darren Moore has stumbled across the right balance and personnel in attacking areas and the Owls look a very dangerous proposition for the teams above them to be wary of. With the busy Christmas period fast approaching Wednesday will be hoping to climb into a position where they can cement a spot inside the top six around the turn of the year.

Moore revealed his wishes in terms of the Wednesday squad when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “The Christmas period will be big for us. I just hope we can get one or two players back that will help in terms of managing the programme.

“It is going to be a real exciting December.”

With Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday both experiencing plenty of ups and downs this season it is going to be interesting to monitor how they recover and shape up for the second half of the campaign.

Josh Windass’ return to fitness feels huge for Wednesday and with the side’s new found confidence at the top of the pitch the Owls are certainly a team to watch out for in the next month.

The Verdict

Wednesday travel to face in form Portsmouth in their next outing on Tuesday evening, Danny Cowley’s men, along with the Owls, have notably picked up in the last month or so and will be hoping to clip the Owls’ wings on the South Coast.

The expectations have been sky high at Hillsborough since the start of the season making the current run very important for Moore’s relationship with the supporters. Wednesday were able to assemble a very strong squad in the summer and have reaped the rewards for that in coping very well with the recent hectic schedule. Their depth could once again pay dividends in the busy Christmas period with the demands from the stands at Hillsborough sure to be unrelenting.