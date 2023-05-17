Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he would like to stay at the club next season, regardless of the outcome of the play-off semi-final second leg against Peterborough United.

The Owls have a mountain to climb in the second leg at Hillsborough on Thursday night, with Posh coming into the game with a 4-0 advantage after a dominant display in the first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night.

Peterborough took full advantage of goalkeeping mistakes and poor defending to establish a comprehensive lead thanks to goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris, while it could have been even worse for Wednesday had Cameron Dawson not denied Poku a fifth in stoppage time.

No team has ever overturned more than a two-goal deficit in play-off history, underlining the size of the task the Owls face.

Moore is under increasing pressure after his side's display in the first leg and he has also received criticism after Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion, with a run of one win in eight games in March and April proving costly to their top two hopes.

What did Darren Moore say?

Moore emphatically confirmed that he would like to stay at Hillsborough next season, revealing his pride at managing the club.

When asked if he wants to continue in the job regardless of what happens against Peterborough, Moore told The Star: "Absolutely, 100 per cent. Without any doubt. It’s a wonderful club, a beautiful club with a wonderful, passionate fanbase.

"When you see the fanbase, you understand the magnitude of this football club. The club is to be embraced with its history, its nostalgia and what it stands for in the pyramid of football.

"To be manager of this football club is an absolute honour and that’s why I’ve always gone about my business tirelessly in moving it forward.

"Over the two seasons there has been significant change in the football club, on and off the pitch. We continue to work on that.

"I have a tremendous love and affection for this football club because of the tremendous fanbase that it has and the wonderful club it has been."

The 49-year-old says he has not yet held any conversations with chairman Dejphon Chansiri about his future, insisting his full focus is on Thursday night.

"There has been nothing like that, we’re just focusing on the game," Moore said.

"Football is football. We’re at home and have had a fantastic home record all season.

"Football can play its own way. We’ll see what happens tomorrow."

Will Darren Moore stay at Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday are facing a huge decision on Moore's future.

He led them to a club record 96 points in the regular season, a total which would have been enough for the League One title last season but incredibly did not see them secure automatic promotion.

But there are question marks over the decline in form which saw Wednesday miss out on the top two despite sitting in a commanding position in mid-March and dissent has increased after the dismal display against Posh on Friday night.

It is highly unlikely the Owls will be able to overturn the deficit in the second leg and if he was to fail to deliver promotion for a second successive season, Moore's position would be extremely vulnerable, particularly given the manner of the Peterborough defeat.