Darren Moore opens up on Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer plans

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that he will be looking to sign a central defender in the January transfer window.

The Owls are unbeaten in nine games heading into today’s game against Gillingham, but they have had issues at the back, with winger Marvin Johnson having had to play in a back three in recent weeks.

Injuries to Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson have left the squad light in that area, and Moore told Yorkshire Live that it is an area they’re targeting when he was asked about transfers.

“Obviously that’s something that will be spoken about and is being looked at not just now but for weeks now in terms of identifying the right bodies for what we need. That’s football for you, it’s part and parcel of the unforeseen and we’ll look towards that. The work is going in for that.

“At the moment we have a multitude of games to think about and worry about before that happens. But yes it’s certainly an area we’ll be looking at in January.”

The verdict

In truth, this won’t come as a surprise as whilst the Owls have a very big and talented squad, they’re very short in central defence, which has shown in some of the recent decisions Moore has made.

So, it’s an area they do need to address and it will be interesting to see who does come through the door.

Wednesday head into the window not needing major changes to the team, so that’s pleasing, but a quality defender or two could make a big difference in their promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.