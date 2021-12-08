Darren Moore opens up on Josh Windass’ exclusion for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he did not want to risk the possibility of Josh Windass suffering an injury in yesterday’s clash with Portsmouth and thus opted to leave him out of the match-day squad for this fixture.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Ciaran Brennan missed this fixture due to an issue with his hip.

In the absence of Windass and Brennan, Wednesday managed to deliver a spirited performance at Fratton Park as they clinched a point.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a number of impressive saves as he denied Portsmouth from clinching victory in-front of their own supporters.

Wednesday had to play a considerable chunk of the second-half with 10 men after Massimo Luongo was sent-off for a challenge on Ronan Curtis.

As a result of this draw, the Owls managed to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 11 games.

Following his side’s latest display, Moore revealed that he is hoping that Windass and Brennan will be fit enough to feature for Wednesday in their meeting with Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss said: “He [Windass] had a couple of parts in him that were really sore and I took the decision not to bring him [to Portsmouth].

“He has had a great impact after a lengthy time off.

“We hope to have him available for the weekend all being well.

“Ciaran Brennan was the same.

“He had a hip injury that he picked up in training.

“His range and movement were not there so we left him at home.

“By leaving him at home, we hope we will be able to nurse them and get them right for the weekend.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a wise move by Moore as Windass and Brennan may have suffered significant injury setbacks if they featured in yesterday’s game.

For Wednesday’s sake, they will be hoping that Windass is able to play regularly during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign as he has already shown glimpses of what he is capable of producing at this level.

In the two matches that he has played for the Owls in League One, the attacking midfielder has managed to provide three direct goal contributions.

Meanwhile, Brennan has also demonstrated some encouraging signs since returning to Hillsborough following a brief loan spell at Notts County as he has made three league appearances for the club.