Darren Moore offers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday striker

Striker Lee Gregory had been without a goal for Sheffield Wednesday since December partly due to a foot injury he suffered at the start of 2022.

However in his side’s 4-1 victory against Cheltenham last week, he scored his side’s second goal in the 58th minute to end his time without scoring.

His side now enter the final stretch of the season starting with a game against AFC Wimbledon and as they seek a place in the play-offs, the 33-year-old will be hoping he can build off this goal.

As Wednesday’s top goal scorer this season with nine goals to his name, Gregory will have a vital role to play in his side’s final seven games of the season.

When discussing Gregory’s goal and its impact, Wednesday boss Darren Moore told the Yorkshire Post: “It was a massive moment [for Gregory].

“He is a leader and you can see the way he goes about it. He loves the game and wants to play and get out there. He did well and was the one who gave me the most headaches [with his fitness]. But he just wants to play and credit to him. I am really pleased.

“It had been a long time since Crewe [when Gregory last scored], but what an emphatic strike it was [against Cheltenham] and you could see he was in total control of it and he executed the finish really well into the bottom corner and that will settle him down.

“To get our number nine scoring again is really important at this stage of the season.”

You can call yourself a loyal Sheffield Wednesday supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1857 1867 1877 1887

The Verdict:

A fully fit and scoring Lee Gregory will be a massive bonus for Sheffield Wednesday as they face their final games of the season. Not only is he a talented player but the experience he has too will be greatly valuable to his side in their play-off push.

As their top scorer this season, Gregory will be pleased himself that he has been able to score again and will now push to help his side and make his tally as high as possible before the end of the season.

The Owls currently sit sixth in the league but with Sunderland just two points behind them, no one’s play-off place is safe yet. Therefore, Sheffield Wednesday will have to be on the top of the game as the season comes to a close.

It’s clear Darren Moore values and trusts Gregory to lead the line in his team and no doubt the 33-year-old will be wishing to prove him right.