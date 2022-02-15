Darren Moore offers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday man amid recent struggles

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has given his backing to Callum Paterson, in the wake of the his recent lack of goals for the club.

Paterson’s versatility has been key for the Owls this season, with the 27-year-old operating in a number of different positions for the club.

Most recently, Paterson has been leading the line as a striker for Wednesday, in the injury enforced absence of top scorer Lee Gregory, and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules.

But despite that, the utility man has scored just two goals in 30 games across all competitions this season, and hasn’t found the net since the 2-1 defeat to Oxford back at the start of October.

However, it still seems that Moore is hopeful, and confident, of seeing Paterson back on the scoresheet sooner rather than later, and is appreciative of his all-round role in the side.

Speaking about the 27-year-old’s recent goalscoring frustrations, Moore was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “I would love him to get a goal… He works so tirelessly and is an important member of the team. He adds so much versatility. He has played in midfield, defence and up front this season.

“When he plays in the attacking positions, we want him to score. He can feel pleased with his performance against Rotherham and we will need him again for Wednesday.

“We want him to score a goal – I am a firm believer if he keeps working he will get a goal.”

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit eighth in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-offs, and are next in action when they host Accrington Stanley at Hillsbrough on Wednesday.

The Verdict

You do feel as though there has to be some sympathy for Paterson over his struggle for goals.

It can’t be easy for a player to move from one position to the next so quickly, which is likely to make it hard for him to settle into one particular role.

As a result, building some momentum in front of goal has no doubt been tricky for Paterson, and you do feel there needs to be some appreciation for his effort in moving all over the pitch for the good of the team in recent weeks.

Indeed, Paterson has shown in the past that he is a more than capable finisher in front of goal, so it should not be a surprise if we do see him back on the scoresheet in the not too distant future.