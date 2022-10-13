Darren Moore offers verdict on Lee Gregory’s current situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Gregory was Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorer last season as he contributed 17 goals in 38 league appearances.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he has been one of the preferred options up top for Darren Moore this season having made 11 appearances for his side so far.

However, his form hasn’t quite been able to match up yet with Gregory having scored only one goal so far this season.

Chances have not been sparse for the 34-year-old who hit the post in his side’s 3-0 win against Cheltenham at the weekend as well as contributing with an assist.

Therefore, whilst a lack of goals isn’t ideal, Darren Moore says he has no concerns over his forward’s contributions to the side as he told The Star: “It was a huge effort. Sometimes you have to look at strikers and think if he’s not scoring, what is he giving us? Lee Gregory gives us so much.

“He gives us something to build on, his link-up play is superb, his hold-up play is excellent and he’s a real threat. Everybody is just willing him to score that goal and it’s not for the want of trying.

“But for a lick of paint on the post [against Cheltenham] he scores that goal, but my message is that as long as he’s getting chances he’ll score because he’s always in the right place. He had a couple of chances but it’s about getting in there. Once he gets one he’ll be away, we all know that.

“You look at the other attacking players around him scoring goals, he’s probably thinking I want to score, but I keep telling him to relax and let it come.

“Once he gets one, and he already has one this season, he’ll be back on that goal train.”

The Verdict:

We know Lee Gregory is someone that is capable of scoring goals at this level and in this Sheffield Wednesday team as well, so he will no doubt be feeling frustrated that he hasn’t been able to contribute as many goals as he would’ve hoped to so far this season.

However, as Darren Moore says, it’s not like the effort isn’t there from the striker and having hit the post against Cheltenham shows he is trying to take those chances that come his way. What’s more, having got an assist too shows he is contributing to his side’s attacking efforts in a wider sense too.

We often see strikers in need of one first goal to then gain some momentum to take them forward and you can imagine that could be exactly what the 34-year-old needs to get him going this season.

His manager still feels he has plenty to contribute to the team and with plenty of time in the season to go, he will no doubt have a big role to play for the Owls again this season.