Darren Moore offers update on Lee Gregory’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Gregory has been pivotal to Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes at the top of the pitch this season but missed the Owls’ last three through injury.

The 33-year-old is back in contention to feature in Wednesday’s trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday in looking to build on his strong start since signing in the summer.

Darren Moore provided an update on Gregory’s fitness when he spoke to the club’s media team this afternoon.

He said: “Lee Gregory has trained the last couple of days which is great news. We’ll see if there is any reaction. He’s part of the squad.”

Florian Kamberi, Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino have all thrown their names into the ring since Gregory’s injury to varying degrees of success. Moore has been playing an incredibly attacking line-up of late with Theo Corbeanu and Olamide Shodipo playing as wing backs.

Gregory has bagged six league goals this season where Wednesday have been less than prolific and with younger attacking players like Corbeanu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru around him, he provides a nice blend of experience with the youthful exuberance in the side.

In spite of the unbeaten run, Moore will not be able to appease the Wednesday fan base until they are competing inside the top six, which would be the case if they had not dropped so many points from winning positions.

The Verdict

Gregory is a huge boost, Kamberi has flattered to deceive so far this season and Berahino’s performance levels have fallen well below expectations. With Callum Paterson also providing EFL knowhow in the attacking contingent Wednesday will be a real handful for Stanley’s leaky backline.

There is intense competition for places with Josh Windass also returning to fitness over the international break, Stanley typically look to fight fire with fire when it comes to taking on one of the larger clubs and that could produce a very entertaining affair at the Crown Ground. In such a fierce promotion race in the third tier this season Wednesday cannot afford for another dip in form and Gregory’s return gives them a better chance of ensuring that does not happen.