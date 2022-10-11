Darren Moore offers update on injured Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has been discussing the return of George Byers and Mallik Wilks from injury ahead of the Owls’ League One clash with Cambridge United this weekend.

Summer signing Wilks has missed the club’s last two league outings with a hamstring injury, whilst midfielder Byers has missed the club’s last four with a foot injury.

Moore, though, says that both players have been back in training, and suggests that with a full week of training ahead of them, could feature in the squad next weekend.

“We looked at them today,” Moore explained after last weekend’s win over Cheltenham, via YorkshireLive.

“They weren’t quite there. Both of them can have a full week’s training now with the build-up to the game against Cambridge.

“A full week’s training will put them in a better place.”

Mallik Wilks’ injury came at a cruel time just as the 23-year-old appeared to be getting into the swing of things at Hillsborough following his summer move from Hull City.

He had scored two in his last two before missing the recent matches.

Byers, meanwhile, was in similar goalscoring form from midfield after regaining his starting spot in the Owls side prior to injury.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit third in the League One table at present.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday will surely welcome back George Byers and Mallik Wilks with open arms, although the club haven’t exactly been struggling in their absence.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see if when they do return, they go in from the start, or have to once again earn their place.

With an extra week’s training ahead of the Cambridge clash this weekend, it is likely we could see both feature in the Wednesday squad next time out.

However, elsewhere, it does look as though Reece James is set for a spell on the sidelines, in less positive news for the club.