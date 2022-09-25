Darren Moore offers Sheffield Wednesday verdict following victory over Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday have started this season in good form having won six of their opening ten games so far.

After a victory against last season’s play-off finalists Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, the Owls moved up to third in the league and will be hoping to stay up there for the season.

The game seemed to be in Wednesday’s favour almost immediately when a Joe Jacobson own goal in the first minute put Wednesday ahead.

Wycombe equalised in the tenth minute but a Barry Bannan goal before half-time gave the Owls the lead again before substitute Callum Paterson put the cherry on the cake in the 96th minute.

Darren Moore had plenty of praise for his side’s performance too as he told the club’s Official Media: “I thought we played the perfect game today against a strong, experienced team.

“We scored early, had the setback, but we just got straight back into it, got the second goal and the icing on the cake was Pato coming off the bench at the end to get his goal.

“I’ve just said to them in there, we played the perfect game.

“On the ball and without the ball, we got it spot on. We were calm in possession, we created chances and my only real critique today was perhaps we overplayed the ball when we got into dangerous areas.

“But listen, we have beaten a very good, experienced team and credit to the players. We now have no midweek game so that means a week of hard work on the training ground and that’s what I like.”

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 18 Joe Wildsmith English Irish

Wednesday will be looking to build on their strong start to the season when they make the trip to Vale Park to face Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

To get a convincing 3-1 win against Wycombe yesterday was another great result for the Owls this season and will certainly help to grow the confidence in the side even further.

There were contributions from all over the pitch to the teams efforts and that will no doubt make the manager have plenty of confidence in his squad as a whole and the job they can do this season.

Sheffield Wednesday have proved they can put in quality performances so they have to make sure their standards are that high every week to stay up at the right end of the table this season.