Darren Moore offers Sheffield Wednesday admission after draw with Exeter City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted he needs to find out why his side played so badly in the second half of their game against Exeter City.

It took a stoppage-time equaliser from Callum Paterson to rescue a point for the Owls at the weekend.

Wednesday weren’t at their best in the first 45 minutes of the game but they had enough chances to lead at the halftime break.

However, the early departure of midfield maestro Barry Bannan didn’t help matters, as Wednesday were poorer in the second half.

The Owls looked set for defeat after Jake Caprice put Exeter ahead, but Wednesday rallied, and Paterson managed to put the ball in the back of the net to seal a point for the visitors and keep their unbeaten run going.

Moore felt the point was deserved based on the balance of play throughout the 90 minutes but admitted that aspects were far from good enough from his side.

He told the media, via The Star: “I have to analyse why we went away from the game plan. We were so dominant first half and then weren’t second half.

“We have to ask why we performed so poorly second half and sat off them and allowed them to build. For their goal, if you don’t buy a ticket you don’t win the raffle. The boy has had a shot and it goes in and we have a mountain to climb.

“I had to look at how we could change it, get back into it and force the issue. We got back into it but the second half was chalk and cheese to the first.”

He added: “First half was us, second was not us. You’ll always get a reaction and spell where another team will have momentum.

“But we finished on a positive note and got the equaliser. We’ll get back on the bus and head back up to Yorkshire with the feeling of not getting beat. When you have that resilience it adds to what you are about. But make no mistake, that second half was not good enough.”

The Verdict

Saturday’s draw is Wednesday’s second consecutive one in the league, and Moore will be concerned his side are losing ground in the race for the top two.

The positive for Moore is that, despite playing poorly for the majority of the 90 minutes, his team showed character and fight to make sure they at least got something from the game.

They are dropped points now but come the end of the season, these types of points earned in the dying moments of games can be the difference between going up or not.

The Owls have now extended their unbeaten run to nine games, and despite dropping four points in the last two games, Moore’s side are building momentum, and confidence is continuing to grow in the team as they look to make that push into the Championship.