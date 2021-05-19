Darren Moore offers retained and released update as Sheffield Wed announcement draws near

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has offered an update on the club’s released and retained list with the Owls set to let several names go in the near future.

It’s the time of the year where clubs decide who they’re going to keep for next season and who they’re going to let go and the Owls’ announcement is perhaps one of the most anticipated of all in the EFL with a glut of players at the end of their current contracts this summer.

Indeed, with the club heading into League One there is a good chance a whole load of players will be let go as the Owls cuts their cloth accordingly and Darren Moore has offered this update on the situation, with it looking as though he’s coming to the end of his discussions.

He said, with quotes to the club’s website via the Sheffield Star:

“It’s been more or less done and agreed by all the concerned parties here at the football club, but going on from there really it’s about letting individuals know which side things are going to go for the new campaign.

“We were quite clear in terms of the retain and release list… Ultimately as a manager here there’s a style of play that I like and adhere to – and we need to work towards that.

“There is going to be new faces, there’s a rebuild going on, and part of that is implementing a football style in terms of what we feel is going to be right to move this football club forward.”

The Verdict It’s a huge summer for Sheffield Wednesday in terms of their near future as a football club. They’ve fallen into League One and now it looks as though it’s time for them to hit the reset button, with Darren Moore tasked with doing so with the squad and then getting it in some kind of shape to challenge for a bounce-back promotion next season. It looks like he’s got a firm idea of who’s staying and who’s going now, too, so we’ll soon see the decisions that have been made.