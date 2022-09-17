Darren Moore offers Michael Smith verdict following first Sheffield Wednesday goal

Darren Moore believes we are starting to see the best of Michael Smith for Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward has now bagged his first goal for the club since arriving from Rotherham United over the summer.

Smith’s strike arrived in the 83rd minute during the Owls’ midweek 3-0 win over Morecambe.

Victory saw Moore’s side maintain their place near the top of the League One table heading into the weekend’s action.

The Wednesday boss has claimed that the 30-year old has put his fitness struggles behind him and that he will now be able to perform to the standard everyone expected of him when the striker signed for the team.

“Yes, and as the games and training has gone by, I have liked what I have seen from him,” said Moore, via The Yorkshire Post.

“He had a couple of niggles. I pulled him out because I wanted him to get fit. With him fit, we are seeing the true Michael Smith and what he can bring.

“I thought he led the line well against Morecambe. He was a good target man. He stood in the right areas and his link up play was good.

“I thought we saw a little bit of what we saw when he played against us last season. There is a lot more to come from him but it’s great to see him back and in a better place in terms of his physicality.”

Smith scored 19 goals in the third division last season as he helped the Millers earn promotion to the Championship.

However, he kept his place in the third tier by making the switch to Hillsborough over the summer.

Up next for Moore’s side is a huge clash against league leaders Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, with only four points separating the two sides before kick-off.

The Verdict

Having Smith firing on all cylinders would be huge for Wednesday given his prolific streak last season.

A striker capable of 20+ goals at this level is invaluable as the team searches for promotion back to the Championship.

Ipswich will pose a significant threat this weekend, with Kieran McKenna’s side having started the season superbly.

A win would be a big mark of Wednesday’s promotion credentials.