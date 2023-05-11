Darren Moore has confirmed that Lee Gregory will be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s League One play-off semi-final.

The Owls face Peterborough United on Friday evening in a first-leg clash in London Road Stadium.

The 34-year-old missed the team’s win over Derby County on the final day of the regular season.

But the Wednesday boss has confirmed that he will be available for selection for the clash against the Posh.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news?

Moore has also revealed that Dennis Adeniran and Michael Ihiekwe will be available for selection.

He admitted that they were left out of the win over Rams due to a precaution.

A cheek-bone injury kept Gregory out of the team, which had Moore dodging questions over his fitness in the lead up to tomorrow’s game.

But the 49-year-old has now confirmed that the talisman is fit and ready to go for Friday night.

"Lee Gregory is available and good to go,” said Moore, via Twitter.

"Both Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran are fine.

"They missed out the last game as a precaution but they've trained and are back.

"It's great to see players back training and in with the squad at this stage.

"They are chomping at the bit and it gives us more balance and options."

Gregory has contributed 10 goals and four assists to the team in 38 league appearances this season.

Wednesday finished third in the League One table and must now battle three other sides in the play-offs for the final promotion place to the Championship.

Up first will be Peterborough, who they face on Friday and then again at Hillsborough on 18 May.

The winner will then compete against either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers at Wembley later in the month.

Can Sheffield Wednesday secure Championship promotion?

As the team who finished third in the table, Wednesday will feel that they should be favourites to make it through the play-offs.

But the Owls finished fourth last season and failed to even make the final, falling short against Sunderland over two legs.

Having the likes of Gregory back available will be a big boost to their chances, but anything can happen in knockout football.

It would be a big disappointment for the club to miss out, and could pile unwanted pressure on Moore’s position.

So there is a lot of pressure riding on their next few games, and the Posh will relish the chance to go into the game as the slight underdog as a result.