Darren Moore offers fitness update on key Sheffield Wednesday players

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore held his press conference earlier on today ahead of the Owls clash with Oxford United in Sky Bet League One this weekend.

This game is one of the picks of the EFL fixture list this weekend with both sides looking to achieve a play-off spot at the very minimum this season in the third tier.

Oxford have a three point lead over the Owls in the current standings but they are as close as it can get in the actual table and Wednesday know how important taking victory here will be for them.

That said, team news is important for the club and Darren Moore has dropped the latest involving the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass:

💬 DM: Barry Bannan is fine, no problems with him. Kamberi is close, maybe not for this weekend. Josh Windass is fine and I thought he took his goal really well last week. He is back fit and we can call upon him, he’s had another good week of training #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 21, 2022

The Verdict

This is certainly promising news for the Owls.

This weekend’s game with Oxford United is a big one in the play-off race and so being able to call upon players as good as Bannan and Windass is certainly going to aid their cause.

Of course, that does not guarantee you a victory and it must still be fought for but such quality being available is going to only help the cause.

It’s a big opportunity for the Owls to make a play-off statement, and we’ll soon see how they do.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Des Walker played in the Premier League? Yes No