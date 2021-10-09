Darren Moore offers firm backing to Sheffield Wednesday player ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted that Marvin Johnson will get stronger as the campaign progresses following his indifferent start to life at Hillsborough.

Johnson arrived at Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer following his release from Middlesbrough and it seemed to be another potentially smart addition to the squad by the Owls.

The 30-year-old has the ability to play as a winger, but Moore has so far decided to predominantly play Johnson at left-back for the Owls so far this season.

However, it has been a struggle for him defensively at times and Sheffield Wednesday have been giving goals away down his side of the field.

Having said that, Johnson has shown some glimpses of his ability with the 30-year-old managing to average 1.5 interceptions, 1.6 tackles and 1.4 accurate crosses into the penalty area per game in his eight League One appearances to date.

Only a true expert on Sheffield Wednesday will get these 27 Owls quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the Owls’ clash with Bolton, Moore insisted that he is confident that Johnson will continue to improve as the season progresses. While he also backs his experience to be crucial in getting his form to grow over the coming weeks and months.

He said: “Marvin has been okay. There have been some good strong points to his game.

“We feel he will get stronger and stronger the more games that he plays. We feel that we are getting the group to the level that they need to be at. We knew when they came in at the start that they needed work doing to them.

“I have always said that as the weeks go by that individuals will get stronger and stronger.

“Marvin’s game will come on. He’s an experienced left-back. He knows his game inside out. He will continue to put his best foot forward and keep improving the performances.”

The verdict

Moore has been consistent in offering backing to his squad when they have suffered difficult moments so far this season, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell being a key example of that.

It seems as though he is now prepared to offer the same patience and belief in Johnson now after the 30-year-old has recently come under scrutiny from sections of Sheffield Wednesday’s fan base for some of his performances.

Johnson can operate as a left-back, but with the Owls having Jaden Brown in their squad as well, there have been one or two questions over whether the former Middlesbrough player should be their first choice in that position.

He therefore has a lot of work to do to fully convince everyone that he can play that position and be a stronger performer in that role. Johnson though will be encouraged to know he has the backing of his manager and that could help him get his form back on track.