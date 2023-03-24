Sheffield Wednesday will be hurting off the back of their 4-2 defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

Having said that, the performance was better than the result suggests and Darren Moore will not yet be feeling like it is time to panic in the promotion race.

Sometimes it can turn out to be a positive when a long unbeaten run, in this case 23 league games, comes to an end, allowing teams to reset and not be weighed down by preserving a positive streak.

The Owls have a very favourable fixture in looking to bounce back from the loss in travelling to Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

FGR are on a 16-game winless run in the third tier and have not come close to tasting victory since Duncan Ferguson's first match at the helm.

It is important that Moore does not rip up the game plan that has been so successful for Wednesday this season and overreact to the Oakwell loss, but there are two alterations that would enhance their chances of taking all three points.

FGR were very conservative in a fairly strange 2-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

It almost appeared that their main objective after going behind was to keep the scoreline respectable, and that would suggest that they may deploy a very, very defensive game plan against the Owls.

The last thing they want after what has been a weak attempt to stay up, or even climb off of the foot of the table, in League One is to be thrashed on their home patch live on Sky Sports.

Reece James seemed to be rested at Oakwell, an unused substitute, and he could come in for Akin Famewo to offer a greater in-possession contribution from a left centre back role.

Famewo has been a reliable starter of late for the Owls and looks like a player who could remain crucial to the backline for years to come, but he was at fault for Barnsley's third goal and does not provide the ball playing qualities of James, who has spent most of his career as a full back.

For enhanced attacking penetration, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru should be introduced to replace Dennis Adeniran.

Adeniran is an excellent ball playing midfielder for the level, but Will Vaulks is capable of taking on the midfield anchor role, and with the amount of the ball that the Owls will have, having Dele-Bashiru on the pitch as well as Barry Bannan should make Wednesday a greater threat in advanced areas.