Darren Moore message has made Sheffield Wednesday transfer intentions clear on defender: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday have been flying all season and it looks as though it is quite likely they will be earning promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the year.

Of course, they cannot take their foot off of the gas with Plymouth Argyle flying along and the sides below them also seemingly on rails, in what is become an incredibly intense sprint for the line in the third tier.

Wednesday have the quality to get the job done, though, and Aden Flint is a recent addition to that with him performing brilliantly since his return to the club.

A previous spell at Hillsborough went well for him and he is now back at the club on loan with him struggling at Stoke City prior to that.

Indeed, he seems happy at Wednesday and they seem happy with him, with Darren Moore making it pretty clear as to how they feel about him and a potential permanent move.

Speaking via the Sheffield Star, Moore said:

“I think he’s been exceptional since he has come in and he’s shown a level of experience, maturity, focus, precision. He’s a team player.