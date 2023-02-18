Latest News
Darren Moore message has made Sheffield Wednesday transfer intentions clear on defender: Opinion
Sheffield Wednesday have been flying all season and it looks as though it is quite likely they will be earning promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the year.
Of course, they cannot take their foot off of the gas with Plymouth Argyle flying along and the sides below them also seemingly on rails, in what is become an incredibly intense sprint for the line in the third tier.
Wednesday have the quality to get the job done, though, and Aden Flint is a recent addition to that with him performing brilliantly since his return to the club.
A previous spell at Hillsborough went well for him and he is now back at the club on loan with him struggling at Stoke City prior to that.
Indeed, he seems happy at Wednesday and they seem happy with him, with Darren Moore making it pretty clear as to how they feel about him and a potential permanent move.
Speaking via the Sheffield Star, Moore said:
“I think he’s been exceptional since he has come in and he’s shown a level of experience, maturity, focus, precision. He’s a team player.
“But individually what he has brought us has been phenomenal in terms of being that central figure in the defensive line and contributing to the game, bringing a solidity to us. He’s been excellent.
“In terms of his stay going beyond, right now we are focused on where we are now. We don’t need to take our eyes on look beyond.
“If we continue to do what we’re doing and Flinty and a few others keep doing what they’re doing then those things tend to take care of themselves.”
The last line is particularly telling from Moore.
If Flint keeps performing the way that he is this season for Wednesday then they will want to keep him, and he will surely want to stay.
He’s had some highs and lows in his career in terms of form, but when he is settled at a club he is a really good defender and Wednesday are seeing that at the moment.
It seems like the perfect match and we’ll see if it becomes permanent in the summer.