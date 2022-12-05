Darren Moore makes West Brom claim as he reflects on dismissal

Darren Moore believes that West Brom were wrong to sack him and replace him with Jimmy Shan in 2019 when they chased promotion to the Premier League.

The former player, who is currently in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, landed the permanent Albion job for the 2018/19 campaign after impressing in a caretaker role after succeeding Alan Pardew when the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League.

However, Moore would not last the full season, as he was replaced by Shan in March 2019, even though the Baggies were fourth in the table.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Moore felt the decision to turn to Shan, who was a coach, was a surprising one and Albion would’ve benefited from him remaining in charge.

“I thought to myself, the club was going to appoint someone with wealth and experience to get them over the line, but because they didn’t do that I think they should have just left me in place to get on with it.

“It didn’t finish the way it should have done that season and decisions at the top proved it was the wrong decision at the time.”

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with Moore’s assessment here, as sacking him was a surprise and then to appoint a coach seemed like the Albion board didn’t really know what they were doing.

That’s not to discredit Shan, as he ultimately took them to within penalties of a play-off final, so we’re talking about fine margins.

But, Moore was a respected figure at Albion and it’s a shame for him that his time at The Hawthorns ended in the way it did.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.