Darren Moore makes transfer claim that Sheffield Wednesday fans will love

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that the club’s supporters have played a big role in helping convince new signings to come to Hillsborough.

After a slow start, the Owls have had a hugely productive few weeks in the market, with the club making several impressive additions, including Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing and Lee Gregory.

Many see the recent business Wednesday have done as excellent for a League One club, meaning Moore has come in for praise for getting the deals done.

However, speaking to the club’s media, the boss explained how the size of the fan base plays a key role when attracting players.

“Yes, it’s my job to talk to the players and people say thank you to me for bringing them in, but I am saying thank you to the supporters because they play a huge part in players wanting to come and play here.”

Moore is preparing for his first game in front of a crowd at Hillsborough tomorrow, when his former club Doncaster visit.

The verdict

The Wednesday fans are rightly delighted with the transfers the club have made because they have really strengthened the squad whilst also retaining some key players.

Obviously, Moore, and the owner, deserve credit for that but the boss is right to also praise the fans because they are definitely part of the appeal to prospective signings.

Now, it’s about getting results on the pitch to build on this momentum and it will be interesting to see if any more come through the door before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.