Darren Moore makes transfer admission on Sheffield Wednesday squad

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted he doesn’t want any of his first-teamers to leave Hillsborough before the end of the summer window, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have conducted some shrewd incoming business in recent months, recruiting nine players including seven permanent signings with Moore’s side desperately needing a considerable number of additions during the summer.

This is because they saw several first-teamers depart on the expiration of their contracts at Hillsborough this summer and seven loanees leave South Yorkshire when their temporary deals came to an end a few months ago.

The hardest Sheffield Wednesday quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Where did the club finish in the Championship in 2012/13? 17th 18th 19th 20th

With this, their business may not be done yet and they are reported to be in negotiations to secure an agreement for Hull City forward Mallik Wilks, a target they have had on their radar throughout the summer window.

He may cost a considerable amount of money to bring in though with officials at the MKM Stadium previously instructing the Owls to up their bid for the 23-year-old.

Wednesday’s board may want to cash in on one or two players first to balance the books first with Sylla Sow being linked with a move away – but the third-tier side’s manager is keen on keeping his squad together for the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: “We have not had any offers. I want to keep the squad intact. I don’t want anybody to leave.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Moore wants to keep his squad together because they risk being light in a couple of positions if departures were to happen.

In the goalkeeping department, Cameron Dawson should be retained to compete with David Stockdale following Joe Wildsmith’s departure and the central defence now looks in decent shape (at least off the pitch!).

They also have options at wing-back with Liam Palmer competing with Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown potentially giving Marvin Johnson a run for his money this term if he can perform well in training.

The midfield also looks impressive with the additions of Tyreeq Bakinson and Will Vaulks, two players who could easily compete in the second tier if given the chance to with their more attacking options in the middle of the park likely to contribute heavily in the final third throughout 2022/23.

And in fairness, they aren’t exactly short of forwards but it does feel as though they will give themselves the best chance of promotion if they have another prolific scorer in their team alongside Lee Gregory and Michael Smith.