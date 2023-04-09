Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that the club have opted to turn down a number of loan approaches for Bailey Cadamarteri this season.

The forward, who is a product of the Owls' youth academy, made his senior debut for the Owls earlier this season in their EFL Trophy clash with Leicester City’s Under-21 side.

Since achieving this personal milestone, Cadamarteri has failed to make any further inroads for Wednesday this season as he has instead been utlised at Under-18 and Under-21 level.

Cadamarteri recently picked up a knock which has ruled him out of contention to feature for the Owls' youth sides for the remainder of the campaign.

As for Wednesday's first-team, they will be determined to get back to winning ways in League One tomorrow when they host Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough.

The Owls have failed to claim victory in any of their previous six league games and slipped down to third in the standings following their 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Friday.

What has Darren Moore said about the transfer interest that Bailey Cadamarteri has attracted this season?

Ahead of the club's upcoming clash with Accrington, Moore has shared an insight into the transfer interest that Wednesday have received for Cadamarteri this season.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “When you look at Bailey, he's a boy in a man's body.

"You look at him and you can see he has good size and stature.

"Credit to him even at the young age that he's at, we've had offers in for him to go out on loan. People just see this physical specimen of a player, one that is young and moves really well.

“His development is key and that's why we chose to keep him in the building; playing in the under-18s, playing under-23s and when the time is right playing in with the first team group.

" It's important for him to come up against the likes of your Flints, your Iorfas, your Palmers, Famewos.

"He won't get that baptism of fire in terms of his learning otherwise."

Should Wednesday sanction a temporary departure for Cadamarteri this summer?

While Cadamarteri would have learned a great deal from training alongside Wednesday's senior players, a temporary departure ought to be on the cards for the forward this summer.

Regardless of what division the Owls find themselves in next season, regular first-team football will be hard to come by for the 17-year-old.

Therefore, a move to a team in a lower division who are willing to select Cadamarteri on a regular basis could be exactly what the forward needs at this stage of his career.

By featuring week-in, week-out at senior level, the teenager will gain some much-needed experience while also making strides in terms of his development.