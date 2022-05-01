Darren Moore makes Sunderland admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has acknowledged that his side will be coming up against a good team when they take on Sunderland in the play-offs.

The two sides managed to secure a top six finish on a dramatic final day in League One yesterday, and they will now meet in the semi-final, with the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Given the size of the clubs, combined with what’s at stake, this is a fixture that will attract a lot of attention and Moore admitted to Yorkshire Live that he is expecting a close contest.

“They will be two great games and we are focused on them. It will be a stern test. They are four teams who have amassed 80 odd points. It is mind boggling to think of the relentless league schedule this season. Credit to all four teams in there.

“We will have to be detailed. They are going to be tight games. We are in there with them and we will plan and prepare. Alex Neil has done a great job with Sunderland. They are a good team and a big club.”

The verdict

These are the sort of comments you would expect from Moore as he has been respectful to Sunderland and he is right to predict that it will be a close game.

We all know the tension that comes with these fixtures and you would expect it will come down to the fine margins over the two games.

So, it’s down to Wednesday to deliver when it really matters and they will be pleased that the second leg is at Hillsborough.

