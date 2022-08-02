Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer claim ahead of MK Dons showdown

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that the club are not currently looking to strengthen their options in the defensive area of the pitch.

The Owls have already bolstered their squad this summer by swooping for Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo and Reece James.

Despite these reinforcements, Wednesday conceded three goals in their opening league fixture to Portsmouth.

A brace from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and an effort from Marvin Johnson allowed the Owls to secure a point at Hillsborough last Saturday.

Wednesday will be hoping to produce a more assured defensive display when they head to Stadium MK to face Milton Keynes Dons this weekend.

With the transfer window set to remain open until the start of September, it will be interesting to see whether the Owls opt to add some fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks.

Making reference to the club’s transfer plans, Moore has revealed that he is not currently looking to add to his defensive options.

Speaking to The Star about the prospect of signing some more defenders, the Owls boss said: “We weren’t looking to.

“Nothing has changed on that really, but as I’ve said, all positions we are open to adding to depending on who is out there at the time.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

The Verdict

Whereas it is important to note that Moore hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility of strengthening his options in defence, the Wednesday boss will be hoping that the players that he has at his disposal will be able to develop an understanding with each other in the coming weeks.

By keeping a close eye on potential transfer targets, Wednesday could put themselves in a good position to launch a swoop in the closing stages of the window.

Set to play five league games this month, the Owls will be determined to secure some positive results as they aim to build the foundations needed to launch a push for automatic promotion.

If Wednesday are able to beat MK Dons this weekend, they could use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming fixtures.