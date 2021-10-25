Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted to The Star that the club are already planning for the January transfer window.

The Owls currently sit in 9th place after 14 games played and are performing well below the expectations of many of their supporters at present.

Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City underlined their ongoing problems as they once again let a lead slip, with Lewis Montsma’s goal cancelling out Dennis Adeniran’s 55th minute opener 10 minutes from time.

That result means that Wednesday have plenty of work to do in order to get back in and amongst the early promotion race and is sure to have made Moore consider where he needs to strengthen his side moving forwards.

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss was quick to confirm that the club are already planning for the winter window:

“Work has started but in terms of looking at that, there are other people that need to be on the scenes. For me, my focus and energy is on the team.

“Monday can’t come quick enough for me.”

For now Wednesday need to focus on turning these draws into wins, with the team having failed to see the job through on more than one occasion recently.

They will now be looking to go one better on Saturday as the travel to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium to take on Cheltenham Town.

The Verdict

The main problem for the Owls is that they need to try and bring in some players that are better than the ones that they already have at their disposal.

That’s something that is easier said than done and on paper it certainly looks tough for the club to bring in some new faces doing the traditionally tricky January window.

Their squad depth is good as it is, so it would be fair to assume that they may be ready to let some players leave in order to facilitate some new arrivals.

Perhaps the loan market is something that Moore is looking at, with there sure to be some Premier League based players on the market com the turn of the new year.