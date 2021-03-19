Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission when quizzed on interest in former PL duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that the club won’t be signing former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson permanently.

Simpson had previously been on trial with the Owls, but the Sheffield Wednesday boss has confirmed that the club won’t be taking up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The experienced full-back has been a free-agent since his deal with Leicester reached a conclusion at the end of last year’s campaign, and spent time with Huddersfield Town in the 2019/20 season, as he went in search of regular game time elsewhere.

Another player that Sheffield Wednesday were rumoured to be interested in signing was Ravel Morrison, with The Star claiming the club are interested in a deal to sign the midfielder.

Speaking in a recent press conference ahead of their clash against Barnsley, Moore also revealed that the club have only made an enquiry into the potential signing of Ravel Morrison.

Morrison has previously been on the books with the likes of West Ham United and Sheffield United, but has struggled to settle since leaving the Hammers.

The midfielder was most recently with Dutch side ADO Den Haag, but left the club in January 2021 after having his contract mutually terminated.

But The Star have recently revealed that Morrison is training with the Owls ahead of a potential permanent move, which would be on a free transfer.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled for much of this year’s campaign, and are in real danger of being relegated into the third-tier of English football.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves nine points adrift of safety, as they head into their final ten matches this season.

Darren Moore’s side are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on high-flying Barnsley, in what is certain to be a tricky test at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether they push ahead with a deal for Morrison.

He’s a player with a point to prove that’s for sure, and he might feel as though he has unfinished business in the English leagues, after brief spells with the likes of Sheffield United and Middlesbrough not so long ago.

I am surprised that Sheffield Wednesday have decided against signing Danny Simpson permanently though, as I would have thought that he could have added something to their team from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

But you have to trust the club’s judgement with this one.