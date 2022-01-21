Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission ahead of Oxford meeting

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that the club are still working hard in regard to securing the services of some fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Owls have already managed to bolster their defensive options by swooping for Jordan Storey earlier this week.

The 24-year-old joined Wednesday on a temporary basis from Preston North End and is set to stay at Hillsborough until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the Owls have been linked with a host of players this month as they look to launch a push for a top-six finish in League One later this year.

Wednesday will be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Oxford United tomorrow after securing a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Currently eighth in the second-tier standings, Wednesday will move level on points with the U’s if they beat Karl Robinson’s side at the Kassam Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has admitted that the Owls are still looking at ways in which they can potentially improve their squad.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live), the Wednesday boss said: “We have worked hard this week ahead of an important game tomorrow.

“If there is any player that is available with quality, then we will add.”

Moore later added: “We are working incredibly hard and we will wait and see.

“I am never happy until they are signed and sealed.

“We will see how the next few days goes in the transfer market.”

The Verdict

Whilst Moore already has some talented individuals at his disposal, he could potentially help Wednesday reach new heights in League One if he is able to sign some classy operators between now and the end of January.

It will be intriguing to see whether the Owls boss opts to draft in some more defensive reinforcements following his decision to swoop for Storey.

Due to a lack of options at left wing-back, Moore decided to utilise Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in this particular position last weekend.

Although the 29-year-old did go on to provide two direct goal contributions against Plymouth, he could find it more beneficial to play in an advanced role in the coming weeks.

Given that Jaden Brown has struggled with his consistency this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Moore is looking to add to his options in this area.