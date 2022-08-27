Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission ahead of deadline

Sheffield Wednesday could face a battle to keep hold of some of their best players ahead of the deadline as clubs weigh up moves for them.

It has been a busy summer for the Owls so far, with Darren Moore reshaping his squad as he looks to build a side that is capable of winning promotion after their near miss last time out.

However, as well as adding to the squad with proven quality, a major positive has been that Wednesday have kept some of their squad despite plenty of speculation.

And, whilst nothing can be ruled out ahead of Thursday’s deadline, reporter Andy Giddings revealed that Moore stated after today’s win over Forest Green that they are still having to resist offers for some players at Hillsborough.

“Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that there is significant interest in some of their top stars. Moore trying to keep current squad together with deadline looming. Refused to divulge names of wanted players.”

Josh Windass and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are two players who have been linked with moves away at different times this summer.

The verdict

This is obviously a concern for Wednesday as the squad they have right now looks extremely strong and losing a key figure could hinder them.

But, we know that football is a business now and money talks, so if a suitable offer does arrive then the key figures need to act accordingly.

What you would hope though is that the players can see the positive strides the club are taking, whilst the Owls aren’t in a position where they have to sell, so it should take a big offer for Wednesday to consider losing anyone Moore wants.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.